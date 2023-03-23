Making video of ‘Kallanum Bhagavathyum’ released

Thiruvananthapuram: Makers released new poster and a making video of upcoming Malayalam film ‘Kallanum Bhagavathyum’. Vishnu Unnikrishnan plays the lead role in the movie. Anusree and Bengali actress Mokksha plays female leads in the film. Salimkumar, Johnny Antony, Premkumar, Rajesh Madhavan, Srikanth Murali, Jayashankar, Nobby, Jayaprakash Kullur, Jayan Cherthala, Mala Parvathy and many other renowned actors are also plays crucial roles.

The film is directed by noted Malayalam filmmaker East Coast Vijayan will be released worldwide on March 31, 2023. The film got a clean ‘U’ certificate from the Censor Board. It is bankrolled by East Coast Communications. KV Anil has scripted the film.

Ranjin Raj has composed music for the lyrics written by Santhosh Varma. Cinematography is handled by Ratheesh Ram. John Kutty is the editor of the film. Art direction is handled by Rajeev Kovilakam. Sound design is done by Sachin Sudhakaran and costume designer is Dhanya Balakrishnan.