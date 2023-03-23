Suranya Aiyar, who fought Sagarika Chakraborty’s case, delivers a mirror and bangles to the Norwegian Embassy

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, starring Rani Mukerji, has made waves for its emotional story, in which a Bengali immigrant mother fights tooth and nail to take back her children from Norwegian Child Welfare Services. As is well known, the film is based on the true story of Sagarika Chakraborty, who went through the ordeal before triumphing and regaining custody of her children.

Suranya Aiyar, the Indian lawyer who fought Sagarika’s case, recently visited the Norwegian Embassy to deliver bangles and a mirror. She posted some photos of the visit on social media and wrote, This afternoon, I delivered a few gifts to His Excellency the Ambassador of Norway: a mirror so he can look himself in the face and bangles because we have defeated him and he has tried to retaliate in the most cowardly way possible by disparaging a lady, a mother he does not even know. I hope he also shows Barnevernet the mirror. (The Norwegian Child Welfare Services).