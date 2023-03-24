In Maharashtra, girl allegedly gang-raped, boyfriend tied to tree

According to authorities, a girl was allegedly raped by two guys in the Palghar region of Maharashtra while out for a nighttime stroll with her lover.

The accused, who are 22 and 25, allegedly tied the survivor’s boyfriend to a tree during the alleged event on Wednesday night.

They were detained by police until March 27 after being apprehended the following day and brought before a local court, informed the police.

The two are inhabitants of the distant Mumbai suburb of Virar’s Sainath Nagar, and the police have reported them for gangrape.

The accused noticed the girl (whose age was not made public) and her boyfriend walking up a nearby hill.

Later, the youngster and the accused got into a fight, and the boy attacked the two of them with an empty beer bottle. According to them, the two males bound the youngster to a tree after stripping him.

According to the authorities, the pair then burned the victim’s pocketbook before dragging the girl to a remote location and sexually assaulting her.

The youngster was still tied to the tree when the police arrived, but the survivor managed to escape the accused’s grasp and make it home.