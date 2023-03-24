India Committed Investments Of $240 Bn in Water Sector: Jal Shakti minister Shekhawat at UN

India has committed more than $40 billion in water sector investments and is executing the world’s largest dam rehabilitation plan, in addition to attempts to restore groundwater levels, according to Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. As he addressed the UN Water Conference 2023 on Thursday, Shekhawat emphasized India’s ambitious programmes and efforts to ensure water security and achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 of clean water and sanitation for everyone. He said that India have committed more than 240 billion dollars in water sector investments through government resources, in collaboration with private entrepreneurs, start-ups, and water-user associations, also India is implementing two major missions to guarantee universal access to sanitation and drinking water.

He stated that India is launching the world’s largest dam renovation programme to create climate resiliency vital water storage facilities. He stressed that the government’s ‘Jal Jeevan Mission,’ or Water Life Mission, seeks to provide safe and inexpensive drinking water to rural homes by 2024, as well as run its own in-village water delivery infrastructure.

The United Nations 2023 Water Conference, formally known as the 2023 Conference for the Midterm Comprehensive Assessment of Implementation of the United Nations Decade of Action on Water and Sanitation (2018-2028), is now taking place at UN Headquarters. The March 22-24 meeting, co-hosted by Tajikistan and the Netherlands, will result in a summary of proceedings from the UNGA President that will feed into the 2023 session of the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.