Kozhikode MCH sexual assault: 5 staff members suspended for attempting to persuade victim

Five employees, including a nursing assistant, of the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode have been suspended for attempting to persuade a woman who had been sexually abused by their colleague. A temporary employee who was allegedly also implicated has been let go.

Recently, an assistant grade-I worker named Kuzhipparambath Saseendran (55), who had allegedly sexually assaulted a patient who had undergone surgery at the medical college hospital, was detained and placed under custody.

It has been reported that the staff members who made an effort to persuade the victim to drop her complaint were close friends with the accused, who is a service organization supported by the Left.

According to a report created by the director of medical education under the direction of Veena George, the health minister, the suspension orders were issued.

The attack victim has complained to the hospital superintendent about some of the on-duty staff pressuring her to drop the case. The personnel allegedly even approached a few relatives, according to the lawsuit.

Although the woman who was taken to the ICU was moved to the ward, she hasn’t totally healed. The woman complained that people were asking her ‘Did you file the complaint for money?’ and using foul language.