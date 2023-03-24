Russian woman jumps from a residence in Kozhikode; male friend taken into custody

A Russian woman who allegedly leapt from a house’s first story has been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The woman travelled to Kerala from Qatar with a man she met on Instagram who is a local of Koorachundu, Kozhikode.

The cops recorded the woman’s statement. She said that her male buddy had physically and mentally abused her. ‘I was tormented and drugged against my will. The suicide attempt resulted from that,’ she claimed.

In relation to the event, the friend was detained by police.

According to sources, the woman leapt to save her life after a quarrel broke out between them at the man’s home, and locals told the authorities about the occurrence.

The Koorachund police station officer has been asked to provide an urgent report on the occurrence after the Kerala Women’s Commission voluntarily filed a case.