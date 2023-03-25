Amit Shah praises the contribution of the CRPF to national security

On the occasion of the 84th CRPF Day on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the CRPF for its services to national security and for carrying out the responsibility of safely executing the democratic process. During his speech commemorating the 84th CRPF Day, Shah stated, For the first time, CRPF Day is being observed in a Naxalite community. The CRPF has contributed to the nation’s internal security. The nation salutes the ladies of the CRPF. The CRPF makes a considerable contribution. He stated that the CRPF has performed admirably in previous elections in the country. He continued, The CRPF has fought against Naxals and brought them down in various places of the country. He went on to say that democracy can only endure if it is reliably preserved. The role of the CRPF, along with that of other CAPFs, is critical to the peaceful conduct of elections in the country. Shah on Saturday paid tribute to CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur.