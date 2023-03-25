Karnataka chooses to remove 4% reservation for minorities and place them in the EWS category

The Karnataka government declared on Friday that it would eliminate the 4% quota for ‘religious minorities’ and replace it with the existing quotas for the state’s two largest populations. The 4% reservation will now be divided into two equal parts and added to the existing quota for the Vokkaligas and Lingayats, who were given two new reservation categories, 2C and 2D, during the Belagavi Assembly Session last year.

The cabinet agreed to include religious minorities in the EWS category. The decision is made in advance of the assembly elections. Following the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that the religious minorities quota would be eliminated and brought under the EWS group’s 10% pool without any changes. The 4% (minority reservation) will be divided into two categories: 2C and 2D. The CM said that the 4% quota for Vokkaligas and others will be increased to 6%, while Veerashaiva Panchamasali and others (Lingayats), who previously received 5% reservation, will now receive 7%.