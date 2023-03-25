Vinayakan declares that he and wife Babita are getting divorced

Vinayakan, an actor, announced on social media that he and his wife Babita were no longer together. However, he has refrained from stating the rationale behind his choice.

I’m Vinayakan, a Malayalam actor, the actor stated in a video posted on social media. All of my wife’s legal and marital ties are now dissolved, effective immediately. Thank you all so much. Babita works at a bank.

In 1995, Thampi Kannanthanam’s ‘Manthrikam,’ starring Mohanlal, marked Vinayakan’s debut in the Malayalam cinema industry. His ascent in Malayalam cinema has been gradual and steady, and as a result of his portrayal in the Rajeev Ravi movie ‘Kammatipaadam,’ he went on to win the Kerala State Award for Best Actor in 2016.

The film’s ‘Thottappan,’ in which he starred, ‘Ee. Ma. Yau,’ ‘Aadu 2,’ and ‘Pada’ helped him achieve wider fame as a talented actor in South Indian cinema.

His forthcoming film is the Tamil film ‘Jailer,’ which stars Rajinikanth.