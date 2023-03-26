The finest thing to do on a chilly, wet day is to indulge in a hot, hydrating soup. Check out the drumstick soup recipe for a delicious and nutritious dish.

Ingredients

5 drumsticks (cut into small pieces, cooked and mashed. Strain the broth and set aside)

1 cup cooked sot chunks

1 carrot (finely chopped)

1 onion (finely chopped)

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp green chilli sauce

1 egg

Corn flour as required

½ cup water

¾ tsp pepper powder

Palm full of mint leaves

Palm full of coriander leaves

2 tsp ghee

Preparation

melt ghee in a pan.

The soy cubes have been roasted; set them aside.

Include the carrot, onion, ginger, and garlic.

a good sauté

Salt, water, and drumstick broth should be added to it.

Well-boiling, then add the beaten egg.

Add the soy pieces after the eggs start to fry.

Add the pepper powder, soy sauce, and chilli sauce.

Low-flame cooking

To thicken the soup, add the corn slurry.

Mix in some minced mint and coriander.

Fry some bread cubes in ghee to form croutons, then add to soup.

Enjoy this tasty soup made with drumsticks and soy chunks.