Is it too hot to eat a spicy lunch? Check out this cool salad for the summer

Salads can be consumed as a fantastic summer dish that rehydrates our bodies and are not just loved by people who follow a healthy diet to lose weight. See the instructions for a tasty summer salad.
Ingredients
1 ripe mango
6 plums
1 carrot
½ papaya
1 tomato
1 green chilli
½ tsp roasted sesame seeds
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp olive oil
1 boiled egg (cut into small pieces)
Salt as required
Pepper as required
Preparation
Chop the green peppers very finely.
Adding oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper
Combine each component.
Dispense the dressing
Mix well.
You might substitute cabbage for the lettuce.
