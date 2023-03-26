Is it too hot to eat a spicy lunch? Check out this cool salad for the summer

Salads can be consumed as a fantastic summer dish that rehydrates our bodies and are not just loved by people who follow a healthy diet to lose weight. See the instructions for a tasty summer salad.

Ingredients

1 ripe mango

6 plums

1 carrot

½ papaya

1 tomato

1 green chilli

½ tsp roasted sesame seeds

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp olive oil

1 boiled egg (cut into small pieces)

Salt as required

Pepper as required

Preparation

Chop the green peppers very finely.

Adding oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper

Combine each component.

Dispense the dressing

Mix well.

You might substitute cabbage for the lettuce.