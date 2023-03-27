Brahmapuram Fire: Police investigation ruled out any wrongdoing, reports

The preliminary report on the recent incident at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant will be presented to the government on Monday by City Police Commissioner K Sethuraman. The State Police Chief will deliver the report to the Chief Secretary.

According to sources, the police inquiry failed to uncover any conspiracy behind the fire eruption that burned for almost a fortnight and was determined to have been caused by natural circumstances.

The police gathered and reviewed the plant’s CCTV footage, and they also recorded the employee statements who were present when the incident started. They also looked at the call logs of those who were in Brahmapuram or the surrounding districts. Also polled were more than 50 people.

The satellite photographs of the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant and the surrounding areas taken on the day the fire was discovered were also taken into consideration by the police.

The investigation determined that there were favourable conditions for the fire to start on a warm day. Methane found in the garbage contributed to the fire’s escalation and spread.

According to the report, if the fire was intentionally set, it was unlikely to happen again like it did at Brahmapuram, where garbage piles occasionally caught fire.

Under the direction of P V Baby, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Thrikkakara, the investigation was conducted.

Up until the fire was put out by firemen working day and night, the air quality over Kochi and the nearby districts was in jeopardy, says a lawsuit that the Infopark police had filed.

Nearly two weeks after the first fire was put out, a second one started on Sunday in the garbage mounds at Brahmapuram.