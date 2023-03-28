Gangster-neta Atiq Ahmed sentenced to life in prison

On Tuesday, an MP-MLA court in here found gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, Dinesh Pasi, and Khan Saulat Hanif guilty in the kidnapping of Umesh Pal in 2006. According to the Court’s advertisements, Atiq was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000.

According to government counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahari, special MP-MLA court judge Dinesh Chandra Shukla found Ahmed, lawyer Saulat Hanif, and Dinesh Pasi guilty in the case. The court also ordered the defendants to pay Rs 1 lakh each in compensation to Umesh Pal’s family. On July 5, 2007, a FIR was filed against Ahmed, his brother, and others. The police had filed charges against 11 people in the case. One of them died later.

Ahmed and Ashraf are also accused of plotting to murder Umesh Pal while they were both in prison. On February 24, Umesh Pal was assassinated outside his Prayagraj home.