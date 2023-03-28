IWF World Youth Championships: Indian weightlifters Dhanush and Jyoshna win bronze medals

Durres: In weightlifting, India’s Dhanush Loganathan and Jyoshna Sabar won bronze medals in their respective categories on the opening day of the IWF World Youth Championships in Durres, Albania. Jyoshna Sabar won bronze medal in the women’s 40kg event by lifting a total weight of 115 kg (53kg in snatch and 62kg in clean & jerk). Jyoshna Sabar aged 124 won ilver in the snatch section but was sixth in the clean and jerk category.

Dhanush Loganathan lifted a total weight of 200kg (88kg+112kg) to finish third in the men’s 49kg event. Dhanush aged 16 won silver in the snatch category.

Weightlifters between the age of 13-17 are eligible for youth competitions. Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean & jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships, while just one medal for total lift is awarded in the Olympic Games.