Study answers the age-old question; Do drugs and alcohol make us more creative?

Artists throughout history have been notorious for their affinity for drugs and alcohol. Some have even claimed that these substances helped them tap into their creativity. However, a recent study conducted by researchers from England’s Essex University and Berlin’s Humboldt University suggests that this may be a myth. The researchers analyzed numerous papers on intoxicants and their effects and concluded that travel, exposure to culture, meditation, and hard work are more effective ways to inspire creativity than drugs or alcohol.

The study’s co-author, Jennifer Haase from Humboldt University, stated that ‘ideas generated under the influence often seem disjointed or ill-suited as solutions later on.’ Therefore, recommending drug consumption to enhance creative output is scientifically unsound, given the numerous side-effects associated with drug use.

Dr. Paul Hanel from the University of Essex’s psychology department also stated that drugs do not help creativity. He noted that people do not benefit from them, and they have no effect on creativity. However, he acknowledged that, in some specific contexts, drugs might help enhance creativity. For example, someone under the effect of hallucinogens might have an inspiring vision on their ‘trip’ that enables them to create a beautiful piece of art. Nevertheless, this is a rare occurrence rather than a regular experience.

The study challenges the long-standing belief that drugs and alcohol are necessary to fuel the creative process. While some artists may have had success with these substances in the past, the study’s findings suggest that they are not the key to unlocking creativity. Instead, hard work and other methods are more likely to help an artist tap into their creative potential.