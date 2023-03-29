KK Rema’s right hand shows ligament injuries in MRI scan results

Legislator K K Rema’s hand injury has been updated after the Left Democratic Front accused her of faking the injury to embarrass its MLAs involved in a struggle before the Speaker’s chamber during an Opposition protest on March 15.

According to an MRI scan conducted on Tuesday, the Vatakara MLA has injured the ligaments in her right hand in two places. Doctors at the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram have replaced the plaster cast with a new one, but she still experiences inflammation and pain in the area.

The plaster will remain on for another eight weeks, after which a review of her condition will take place. If the pain and inflammation persist, surgery will be necessary. Rema also consulted a surgeon at the Medical College Hospital, as advised by the doctors at the General Hospital.

The Revolutionary Marxist Party’s sole legislator sustained the injuries during the clash following the protest by the Opposition party legislators in front of the Speaker’s office.