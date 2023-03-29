Kochi Biennale Draws 850,000 Visitors, Introduces Free Monday Entry

The fifth edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale has been a huge success, attracting over 8.5 lakh visitors since it began on December 23. This is a significant increase from the previous edition, which had only six lakh visitors. The Biennale has been drawing art enthusiasts from all over the world, and it will come to a close on April 10.

To encourage more people to attend the event, the organizers have announced that entry to the exhibition venues will be free on Mondays for the remaining period of the art fest. The number of venues has also been increased to 16 from March 3, with the addition of the Muziris archaeology exhibition ‘Spectres And the Sea’ at Fort Kochi Azora hotel and Kashi Art Cafe.

In addition to the artworks on display, the Biennale has also featured a variety of art programs such as cinema, music, and drama; lectures, discussions, debates, historical-heritage meetings, journeys, and camps. The Art Room illustrations have also received a positive response from the public.

Visitors can access the exhibition venues from 10 am to 7 pm. The ticket prices are Rs 150 for general entry, Rs 100 for senior citizens, and Rs 50 for students. As the event draws to a close, it is a great opportunity for art enthusiasts to experience the vibrant and diverse cultural scene of Kochi.