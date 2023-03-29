Over 100,000 visitors visit Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar in the very first week of its opening

Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar opened its gates to the public, and in its first week, the garden welcomed a staggering number of visitors. Over 100,000 people visited the garden, which is located between Dal Lake and the Zabarwan hills, and is known to be a popular destination during the spring season. This year, the garden boasts over 15 million tulips of 68 different varieties, making it a floral wonderland. The Tulip Garden has been a main attraction in the Valley for several years, and this year, the government expects it to break all previous records.

On the third day of its opening, the garden saw a record-breaking number of visitors, with 35,000 people flocking to witness the beauty of the tulips in full bloom. The garden has become a major tourist attraction in the Kashmir Valley during the spring season, and the government has opened it ten days earlier than previous years due to the high demand. The garden is expected to remain open for the entire month of April.

The Tulip Garden in Srinagar has been made possible by the hard work of over 500 gardeners and staff who have worked tirelessly to prepare the garden for the public. The garden requires a lot of planning and effort, and it takes around six months to get the garden ready for visitors.

The tourists who have visited the garden have been extremely happy with the experience, and many have called it a better experience than some of the other flower gardens around the world. The visitors could be seen dancing and enjoying the beauty of the garden, which has been decorated with great care and hard work.