Walking trails, gyms, and amphitheatres will be built in 50 lakes in Hyderabad

Under the ‘Lakes Development Programme,’ over 50 lakes in the city will be revitalized with amenities such as walking trails, landscaping, and open gyms, among others, according to MA&UD minister K.T. Rama Rao. The GHMC owns 25 of the 50 lakes, while the HMDA owns the other 25. Rao presented certificates of memorandum of understanding to real estate companies that had adopted the lakes for development. Walking paths, landscaping, open gyms, benches, toilets, children’s play areas, gazebos, and amphitheaters will be installed at the lakes under construction. Rao urged developers and construction firms to consider lake development projects as an investment for the city because our families live here, our children will grow up here, and future generations will live here. On the occasion of the launch of the ‘Lakes Development Programme’ in Khajaguda on Tuesday, the minister stated that Hyderabad, unlike any other city in the country, has tremendous growth potential. Furthermore, he stated that the HMDA is the country’s largest metro development authority, with over 7,000 kilometres of track, and will remain so for many years to come.