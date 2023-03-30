Brazil’s controversial ex-president Jair Bolsonaro returns to the country after his self imposed exile in US

On March 30, Brazil’s controversial former president, Jair Bolsonaro, ended his self-imposed exile in the United States and returned to his home country. Bolsonaro, a far-right leader, had left Brazil just two days before the inauguration of the current President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on January 1. This is the first time Bolsonaro is returning to Brazil since his defeat in the presidential election against Lula.

Bolsonaro was in Florida for three months and returned to Brazil’s capital, Brasilia, on a commercial flight. However, his return is expected to be challenging, as he is likely to face legal troubles on several fronts. Among the main charges against him is his alleged role in inciting supporters who rioted in the capital on January 8 in a failed attempt to oust Lula.

The day of his return is anticipated to be tense in Brasilia, with authorities vowing to block supporters from holding a large welcome rally at the airport. Bolsonaro is set to begin a new job next week as the honorary president of his Liberal Party (PL), earning a monthly salary of 41,600 reais (around $8,000).

Bolsonaro recently rented a house in a gated community in Brasilia and has stated that he intends to travel throughout Brazil to ‘do politics’ and promote conservatism. However, he told CNN Brasil that he would not lead any opposition but would participate with his party as someone with experience.

Before his return, authorities in Brasilia urged Bolsonaro’s supporters not to gather at the airport, and police are expected to be present to ensure that traffic flows smoothly. The Liberal Party appears to be keeping Bolsonaro’s arrival low-key, and he is scheduled to travel from the airport to party headquarters. There, his wife, Michelle, party president Valdemar Costa Neto, and ‘other authorities’ will be waiting to greet him in a closed-door event.