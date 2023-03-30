CRPF trooper injured in Bijapur while attempting to defuse an IED

According to a police official, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured on Thursday while attempting to defuse an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

According to the official, the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the Nelasnar police station limits while a team from the CRPF’s 165th battalion was out on an area dominance-cum-search operation. The patrol team discovered an IED planted beneath the ground near a culvert between the villages of Nelasnar and Pandemurga. When constable Ravi Kumar, a member of the CRPF 165th battalion’s Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), attempted to defuse the bomb, it exploded, injuring him. Kumar, who is not in danger, was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to Raipur for advanced medical treatment, according to the official.