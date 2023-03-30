Hand grenade recovery case, three LeT operatives have been charged

On March 29, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives in the case of carrying out bomb blasts in Hyderabad. Mohd Abdul Wajid alias Zahed, Samiuddin alias Sami, and Maaz Hasan Farooq alias Maaz have been charged with conspiring to carry out terrorist acts. The three were allegedly involved in fund-raising, explosives collection, and LeT recruitment. In January of this year, the NIA took over the investigation from the Hyderabad police. According to NIA investigations, Zahed, Sami, and Maaz were in contact with Farhatullah Ghori, an ‘individual terrorist’ on the Government of India’s list. They were also in contact with Siddiqu bin Osman alias Abu Hanzala, Abdul Majeed alias Chotu, and other LeT leaders and operatives in Pakistan at the same time. They planned to detonate bombs in crowded areas of Hyderabad City. Ghori had found Zahed online and transferred funds to him via hawala. Zahed was given the task of recruiting more people into the LeT with the intention of carrying out terrorist acts. Zahed then hired Sami, Maaz, and Mohammed Kaleem to work for the LeT.

According to the NIA’s charge sheet, On September 28, 2022, four hand grenades were dropped near Manoharabad village on the Hyderabad-Nagpur Highway (NH-44) to carry out terrorist acts within Hyderabad city. Based on the investigation, NIA has filed a charge sheet today against Zahed, Sami and Maaz under Sections 120B, 153A of the IPC, Sections 4, 5, 6 of the Explosives Substances Act, 1908 and Sections 13, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38, 39 of the UA (P) Act, 1967