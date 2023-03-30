Lokayukta to review petition against CM for CMDRF misuse next week

The Lokayukta is expected to deliver its verdict on a plea against the misuse of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) next Friday.

The delay in pronouncing a verdict, even after a year since the hearing was completed, had put pressure on the Lokayukta.

The Lokayukta had cited a controversial bill on curtailing its powers, which remained on the Governor’s desk, as the reason for the delay. The petitioner had accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and some of his ministers of CMDRF misuse.

The case was heard by Lokayukta Justices Cyriac Joseph and Harun Al Rashid. The petitioner alleged corruption and nepotism in granting Rs 25 lakh to the family of the late NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayan, Rs 20 lakh to the family of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s deceased gunman Praveen, and settling the personal debts of former MLA KK Ramachandran Nair.

The Lokayukta’s verdict, if not in favor of the Pinarayi government, could spell trouble for the LDF. The Lokayukta bench must deliver the verdict within 30 days from the hearing’s conclusion, with an additional 15 days in exceptional circumstances. Previously, the same Lokayukta bench had delivered a verdict in a case related to former minister KT Jaleel, leading to his resignation.