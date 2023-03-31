Project Amrit Sarovar: Creation of 40,000 new water bodies

According to the Rural Development Ministry’s announcement on Friday, 40,000 water bodies have been created under Mission Amrit Sarovar in the last 11 months, or about 80% of the scheme’s goal. As part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mission was established on April 24 of last year with the goal of revitalising 75 water bodies in each district of the nation.

Around 50,000 Amrit Sarovars will be built as part of the project, which was intended to be finished by August 15 of this year. 80 percent of the overall target—or more than 40,000 Amrit Sarovars—have been built in just 11 months, according to a statement from the ministry. For the purpose of developing the Amrit Sarovars, 54,088 user groups were formed, with the idea that the participation of the public was a key element of the plan. “These user groups are actively involved in all phases of Amrit Sarovar’s development, including its feasibility assessment, execution, and use. States and UTs are utilising the involvement of freedom fighters, eldest panchayat members, families of martyrs and freedom fighters, Padma Awardees, etc. for purposes like laying the foundation stone for the designated Amrit Sarovar sites, hoisting the flag on significant dates like January 26 and August 15, etc,”said the ministry. The Mission has so far involved 1,784 freedom fighters, 18,173 panchayat elders, 448 family members of freedom fighters, 684 family members of martyrs, and 56 Padma Awardees.