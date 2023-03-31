UAE Police will impose Dh500 fine for parking randomly during Taraweeh prayers

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have informed that fine will be imposed on motorists for parking randomly during Taraweeh prayers. The authority urged all motorists to avoid parking randomly during Taraweeh or other prayers and to follow traffic rules during the holy month of Ramadan and abide by the parking law.

Under the Federal Traffic Law in Article 62, failing to abide by the traffic rule is punishable by a fine of Dh500.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels trains on this route

Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Media, has launched season three of the daily Ramadan TV show ‘Our month of obedience and commitment’. The program aims to spread awareness among the public during the holy month of Ramadan.