Forensic report finds no proof of intentional fire at Brahmapuram

According to a recent forensic report, the fire at the Brahmapuram solid waste plant was not deliberate. The report states that the fire originated from the lower layers due to the rapid rise in temperatures caused by the anaerobic digestion of waste, which produced inflammable gases like methane. The fire did not start from the top layers. Anaerobic digestion is a process in which bacteria break down organic matter in the absence of oxygen. This is a common occurrence in large dump-yards like Brahmapuram.

The forensic team also discovered other items at the site that could fuel the fire, such as aerosol cans and sanitizer bottles. However, opposition leader VD Satheesan criticized the report, claiming it was ‘scripted by the LDF government.’

The forensic team conducted its inspection on March 11, following the fire that started on March 2 and was eventually extinguished. The police also clarified earlier that there was a significant temperature difference between the different layers at the landfill.

Overall, the report suggests that the fire was an unfortunate accident caused by the natural process of waste digestion, rather than a deliberate act of arson.