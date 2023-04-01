Full emergency landing declared at Delhi airport after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft was hit by a bird

According to the ANI news agency, an emergency landing was called for at Delhi airport at 10:46 am on Saturday due to a bird strike on a FedEx plane bound for Dubai, shortly after it had taken off. However, the aircraft managed to land safely at the airport and reportedly took off again at 1:40 pm. The aircraft was identified as Flight FX5279, and its scheduled arrival time in Dubai is 3:29 pm.

Thunderstorms and rain in different parts of Delhi-NCR resulted in the diversion of 17 flights heading for Delhi on Thursday evening. The weather service reported light showers in the area. Although bird strikes are rare, bad weather has been interfering with travel plans.

Of the 17 diverted flights, eight went to Lucknow, eight to Jaipur, and one to Dehradun. During the heavy rain, several airlines used social media to inform their customers about flight itinerary changes. Official authorities recommend that travelers check for updates frequently.

Similar weather-related circumstances occurred on Wednesday when up to nine flights were redirected from Delhi airport to Jaipur. Light rain and thunderstorms occurred in the capital as a result of a western disturbance affecting northwest India.