IPL 2023: In rain-hit match, Punjab Kings beat KKR via DLS method by seven runs

Mohali: The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 ended after being interrupted by rain, with Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.

In the chase of 192, KKR was off to a poor start. Pacer Arshdeep Singh shook Kolkata’s batting line-up by giving them a double blow. He dismissed Mandeep Singh (2) and Anukul Roy (4) for cheap, reducing KKR to 17/2 in 2 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz tried to carry on with the chase, but he was clean-bowled by Nathan Ellis for 22 off 16 balls, consisting of three fours and a six. KKR was reduced to 29/3 in 4.2 overs.

Venkatesh Iyer, a substitute for Varun Chakravorty and skipper Nitish Rana carried the chase forward. They helped the side through the remainder of the powerplay without any further loss of wicket. At the end of six overs, KKR was at 46/3, with Iyer (10*) and Rana (7*) unbeaten at the crease. KKR crossed the 50-run mark in 7 overs. Iyer and Rana tried to put some more life into the run-chase with some attacking shots. They collectively smashed Rishi Dhawan for 15 runs in the ninth over, including two fours and a six.

In the next over, Sikandar Raza struck on his IPL debut, dismissing Rana for 24 off 17 balls consisting of three fours and a six after he was caught by Rahul Chahar at backward point. KKR was reduced to 75/4 and the 46-run stand for the fourth wicket was over. At the end of 10 overs, KKR was at 80/4, with Rinku Singh (4*) joining Iyer (21*) at the crease. There was no keeping Raza out of the action, as he caught Rinku Singh for just four runs on a delivery by Rahul Chahar in the next over. KKR was reduced to 80/5.

This brought Andre Russell to the crease. He started playing aggressive strokes from the start, helping KKR cross the 100-run mark in 12.5 overs. Russell smashed Sam Curran for a four and six in the 15th over. But he got the last laugh as Russell was caught by Raza at deep-midwicket for 35 off 19 balls. His knock consisted of three fours and two sixes. KKR was 130/6 in 14.5 overs. Shardul Thakur was next up on the crease and he announced his arrival with a huge six. At the end of 15 overs, KKR was at 136/6 with Iyer (33*) and Thakur (6*) unbeaten at the crease.

Arshdeep delivered another heavy blow to KKR, removing Iyer for 34 off 28 balls. KKR was reduced to 138/7 in 15.3 overs. Rain interrupted the play and due to that Punjab Kings emerged victorious via DLS method. KKR’s innings was put to a halt at 146/7 in 16 overs, with Sunil Narine (7*) and Shardul Thakur (8*) unbeaten. They still needed 46 runs in the last four overs. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, taking 3/19 in his three overs. Curran, Ellis, Chahar and Raza took a wicket each.

Earlier, an explosive half-century by Bhanuka Rajapaksa and his 86-run stand with skipper Shikhar Dhawan helped Punjab Kings reach a competitive total of 191/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the home setting of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. After being put to bat first by KKR, PBKS got off to a solid start. Opener Prabhsimran Singh provided some early blitz, smashing Umesh Yadav for a six over the square leg on the fourth ball of the innings.

Tim Southee was also smashed for two successive fours and a six in the second over. But the bowler had the last laugh as Prabhsimran was caught by wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 23 off 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes. PBKS was 23/1 at that point in 2 overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa joined skipper Shikhar Dhawan on the crease. Shikhar smashed Southee for two straight fours in the fourth over. Rajapaksa continued from where Prabhsimran had left, smashing Sunil Narine for two fours and a six in the fifth over. PBKS touched the 50-run mark in five overs. Shikhar ended the powerplay on a high, hitting Varun Chakaravarthy for a four-over cover. At the end of six overs, PBKS was at 56/1, with Rajapaksa (18*) and Shikhar (15*) unbeaten at the crease.

Rajapaksa continued to attack the loose balls, while Dhawan kept the other end steady. A fifty-run stand was up in just 33 balls. PBKS reached the 100-run mark in 10 overs, with Rajapaksa (46*) and Shikhar (29*) unbeaten at the crease. Rajapaksa reached his maiden IPL fifty in just 30 balls, with five fours and two sixes. However, he could not add more to it as he was dismissed by Umesh Yadav just two balls later for 50. Rinku Singh took a comfortable catch near the boundary. PBS was 109/2 in 11 overs. With this, ended an 86-run stand between the two. Jitesh Sharma came next on the crease. He played some eye-catchy shots, but his stay on the crease could last only 10 balls. He scored 21 runs with two sixes and a four before he played a slower ball from Southee straight into the hands of Umesh Yadav.

IPL debutant Sikander Raza was next up on the crease and he announced his arrival with a four on his very first ball. Skipper Dhawan’s stay at the crease was ended by Varun, who clean-bowled him for 40 off 29 balls, consisting of six fours. PBKS was 143/4 in 14.3 overs. At the end of 15 overs, PBKS was at 143/4, with Raza (6*) and Sam Curran (0*) at the crease. PBKS reached the 150-run mark in 15.4 overs with the help of a massive six from Raza. Raza’s innings came to end at a 13-ball 16. Sunil Narine, who proved to be expensive, took his first wicket after skipper Nitish Rana caught the batter. Half the PBKS side was back in the hut for 168 runs. Shahrukh Khan was next up on the crease. PBKS finished their innings at 191/5. 15 runs came in the final over. Shahrukh (11*) and Sam Curran (26*) ended unbeaten. Tim Southee was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, taking 2/54 in his four overs. Narine, Varun and Umesh also got a wicket each.

Brief Scores: PBKS: 191/5 (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 50, Shikhar Dhawan 40, Tim Southee 2/54) beat KKR: 146/7 (Andre Russell 35, Venkatesh Iyer 34, Arshdeep Singh 3/19).