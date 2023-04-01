MV Govindan adamant on defamation case against Swapna Suresh

On Saturday, CPM state secretary M V Govindan stated that he would proceed with a defamation lawsuit against Swapna Suresh, a suspect in the gold smuggling case, after she refused to apologize for making allegations against him. Govindan mocked Swapna, stating that she should have verified the accuracy of her statement before revealing it to the press.

Govindan had sent Swapna a legal notice demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore for unfounded accusations that tarnished his reputation. He also requested an apology from her for making allegations against him. Swapna had claimed that Vijesh Pillai, a native of Kannur, had visited her on Govindan’s behalf and requested her to withdraw her statement against the Chief Minister and his family. She also alleged that Vijesh had offered her Rs 30 crore in exchange for handing over all of the evidence against the CM and others.

In response to Govindan’s legal notice, Swapna publicly defied him and declared that she would not pay any damages. In a four-page letter posted on her Facebook page, Swapna said she was looking forward to a civil lawsuit for Rs 1 crore.

Swapna’s attorney, R Krishna Raj, who drafted the response to Govindan’s attorneys, stated on her behalf that she did not allege that Vijay Pillai was Govindan’s agent, nor did she state that the CPM leader or his family members were ‘related or familiar’ with Pillai.