Cops attacked with beer bottle by thieves during gold chain robbery in Kochi

On Saturday morning, two thieves attempted to flee after snatching a two-sovereign gold chain from a woman who was selling fish at Shastri Road in Chalikkavattom, India. The police from the Palarivattom station nabbed the thieves as they tried to escape on a bike without a number plate. During the confrontation, the thieves attacked two cops, East traffic SI Arul and ASI Reji, with a beer bottle. The cops were injured in the process.

The accused, Paul Kannan, 28, from Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu, and Sai Raj, 22, from Sivaganga, were arrested for the theft. According to the police, the duo is allegedly involved in several robbery cases. To evade the cops, the thieves threw the beer bottle and hit them, hindering the police’s pursuit. Meanwhile, it was reported that the accused had also collided with another bike while attempting to escape.

The police chased the accused from the Palarivattom bypass and when they reached PJ Antony Road, Arul and Reji tried to catch them. However, the accused attacked them and ran into a nearby building. Later, more cops from the station, led by SI Joseph Sajan, arrived at the scene and managed to overpower the culprits.