K-pop band BTS’s member J-Hope to enlist in the army soon

J-Hope, the second member of K-pop band BTS, will soon enlist in the army for mandatory military service. The announcement was made on April 1 by Bighit Music, which stated that there will be no official event on the day of his entry. J-Hope, whose real name is Jeong Ho-Seok, is also the main choreographer of the group and joined as a singer and rapper in 2013. He was born in February 1994 and is currently 29 years old.

The news of J-Hope’s enlistment comes after his bandmate Jin, who is 30 years old, began his military service. The remaining members of the group, RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are also expected to serve in the military.

Details about J-Hope’s military service are yet to be revealed, but emotional reactions from fans, known as ARMY, have already started pouring in. Many expressed sadness and worry but also pledged to wait for him and welcome him back when he completes his service. One fan wrote, ‘Please pray that you come back healthy, uninjured and with a smile on your face. I will be waiting for you for a long, long time, enjoying the many gifts you have given us,’ while another fan expressed their love and promised to wait for J-Hope’s return.

It is a mandatory requirement for all able-bodied South Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28 to serve in the military for about two years. The country has a conscription system, and exemptions are only granted for specific reasons, such as health issues or certain professions.