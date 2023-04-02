State’s kerosene quota slashed in half by Centre once more.

From April 1, 2023, the Central Government has cut the State’s kerosene quota by half, which will impact traditional fishers using kerosene to power their outboard engines. This is the second year in a row that Kerala has been hit by such cuts. The quota of kerosene to be distributed through the Public Distribution System (PDS) has been reduced from 3,888 kilolitres to 1,944 kilolitres. The quota of kerosene received for non-PDS distribution, for the fishing sector, has also been reduced from 2,160 kilolitres to 1,296 kilolitres. This cutback resulted in the State managing to supply only three months of kerosene to over 14,000 permitted fishers, and the government could not provide the entire fuel quota as per the permit. Fishermen may now have to procure kerosene from the open market or abandon fishing altogether. The half-litre of kerosene distributed through ration shops for cardholders every three months will also be discontinued.

The Centre’s policy is to reduce the use of kerosene in the country, but Kerala has a high percentage of traditional fishers using kerosene-fuelled outboard engines. Most fishermen are reluctant to switch to advanced techniques and systems due to the high investment required. The Union Petroleum Ministry allows the use of kerosene for the fishing and farming sectors without restrictions, according to an order issued in 2012, but the new move subverts these rules, experts say.

The situation may also be seen as a failure on the part of the State’s representatives in Parliament to raise the issue and draw the Centre’s attention. As a government source noted, ‘The Centre will not do anything on its own. The MPs from the State have to take the initiative to raise the issue and put pressure on the Centre.’