Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan reveal full names of their twins Uyir and Ulag

New Delhi: Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan who welcomed their twin sons last year in October. Finally, has revealed the full name of their children. A video has surfaced only in which actor Nayanthara can be seen revealing the full names of her twins.

During the event, when Nayanthara was asked to reveal the full names of her boys, she said ‘My first son is Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and my second son is Ulag Daiwik N Shivan’.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance. Four months after their wedding, they welcomed their sons via surrogacy. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of his twin newborns named Uyir and Ulagam. In the images, the duo was seen kissing the feet of their babies.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara will be seen strring in director Atlee’s next action thriller film ‘Jawaan’ along with Shah Rukh Khan. The upcoming film is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.