Police recover arms and explosives from a drone-dropped package in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba

Officials said on Monday that police recovered a cache of arms and explosive materials from a package believed to have been airdropped by a drone from across the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district. They said the package, discovered early Monday near a railway line in Rakh Barotiya, contained three Chinese-made pistols and grenades.

Surinder Choudhary, Additional Superintendent of Police (Samba), told reporters, we received information about a suspected package (lying) in the fields of Rakh Barotiya in the Vijaypur belt. We rushed police, bomb disposal teams, and FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) teams to the scene. First, it was determined whether the package contained an IED (Improvised Explosive Device). Three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48 rounds, and four hand grenades were among the weapons recovered from the package, according to the official. According to past practises, the police believe the package was dropped by a drone from across the border. According to Choudhary, the weapons shipment appears to have been dropped by drone (from across the International Border). It had a box and a 50-metre-long string of plastic. It appears to be (air) dropping. According to the senior police official, the exact details can only be determined after an investigation.