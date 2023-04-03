States are responsible for implementing the menstrual health programme

The Central government has told the Supreme Court that the implementation of menstrual hygiene schemes falls within the domain of states, emphasising the fact that public health is a state subject. Public health is a state subject, and state governments are responsible for providing healthcare services. The central government and its agencies are not the implementing bodies for menstrual health schemes, and it is the states and their agencies that are at the forefront of enforcing those policies, according to the affidavit filed before the Supreme Court.

In its affidavit, the health ministry stated that it has undertaken awareness and training programmes and made necessary resources available to girls across the country, emphasising its commitment to improving access to menstrual hygiene for young and adolescent girls. The petition, which also sought relief for the provision of separate toilets in all government and residential schools, argued that inadequate menstrual hygiene management options were major barriers to education, with many girls dropping out due to a lack of sanitation facilities. The petition emphasised the lack of access to sanitary methods for females aged 11 to 16 years.