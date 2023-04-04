Avalanche at Sikkim’s Nathula kills 6 tourists, injures 11

According to police officials, a major avalanche in Sikkim’s Nathula area on Tuesday killed six tourists and injured 11 others. The injured individuals are currently being transported to the hospital in the state capital of Gangtok. Rescue and clearance operations are still underway, according to a senior police official. The Nathula Pass, located on the border with China, is a popular tourist destination due to its beautiful scenery.

The avalanche occurred early in the morning at the 14th milestone on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and trapped 25-30 tourists. However, Border Roads Organisation quickly launched rescue operations, and 22 individuals, including six from a deep valley, have been rescued so far. Additionally, around 350 individuals and 80 vehicles, which were stranded on the road due to snow blocking the road from Nathu La, have also been brought back.