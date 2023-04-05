Lithuania parliament bans Russian nationals from purchasing real estate in the country

Lithuania implemented a significant measure on Tuesday (April 4) by prohibiting Russian nationals from purchasing real estate in the country, citing concerns about national security as the reason behind the decision. The ban will remain in effect until 2024, although it will not apply to Russians who have been granted residency in Lithuania.

Furthermore, the Lithuanian parliament also suspended the issuance of new visas to Russian and Belarusian nationals. Belarus is a staunch ally of Russia. Individuals from these two countries who possess other travel documents, such as previously issued visas, will undergo “individual extended checks” at the border to determine if they pose any threat to national security.

Deputy Foreign Minister Jurgita Neliupsiene stated in March, as she introduced the bill to parliament, that “the vast majority of Russian citizens support their country’s aggressive military actions, and do not take actions to stop the aggression of their country’s regime, so they share the responsibility.”

Last year in February, Russia invaded Ukraine. Despite initial gains in the battlefield, Russian forces were eventually forced to retreat due to counterattacks from Ukraine. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries that share borders with Russia have been on high alert. This context has likely influenced Lithuania’s decision to ban Russian nationals from purchasing real estate in the country and suspend the issuance of new visas to Russian and Belarusian nationals, citing national security concerns.

Overall, Lithuania’s actions are seen as a significant step in response to Russia’s military actions and the perceived threat to national security. This decision reflects concerns about the potential involvement of Russian citizens in supporting the aggression of the Russian regime, and underscores the tense geopolitical situation in the region.