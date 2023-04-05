San Francisco stabbing kills ex-Square CTO and Cash App founder

Bob Lee, the former CTO at Square and creator of the Cash app, was found stabbed to death in San Francisco on Tuesday morning. The incident took place on the 400 block of Main Street in SoMa. The police confirmed that the death happened due to stabbing and that no arrests have been made so far. According to the police, Lee was found with stab wounds and provided medical assistance, but he eventually succumbed to his injuries despite being taken to the hospital. The San Francisco Police Department is requesting anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Lee was a veteran of the tech industry, having started working as a web developer in 1997. He worked with top companies such as Capgemini, AT&T, Google, and Square, where he worked as CTO for four years between January 2010 and May 2014. Lee’s death came as a shock to his former colleagues, including Jack Dorsey, who worked with him at Square. Dorsey confirmed Lee’s death on the decentralized social media platform Nostr, saying, ‘It’s real. Getting calls. Heartbreaking.’

Most recently, Lee was working as Chief Product Officer at Mobile Coin. His death is a significant loss to the tech community, and his contributions to the industry will always be remembered.