An Australian man gets into trouble after taking a wild platypus on a train

An Australian man is facing court over alleged animal protection offences after he was caught taking a platypus on a train. The man reportedly removed the platypus from a waterway in northern Queensland and took it on a train to a shopping centre, where he and a female companion showed the animal to members of the public. According to police, the animal was later released into the Caboolture River and has not yet been located by authorities. The man was apprehended by railway officials, who also spoke to his female companion.

CCTV photos from Tuesday showed the man cradling the platypus, which was about the size of a kitten, under his arm while strolling along a train platform north of Brisbane. He and his companion then wrapped the animal in a towel, patting it and showing it to fellow commuters.

The man faces court on Saturday and could be fined up to AUD 430,000 (USD 288,000) under Queensland’s conservation laws, which prohibit taking one or more platypus from the wild. The maximum fine is reflective of the serious nature of wildlife protection in Australia. The platypus is an elusive and unique animal that is protected under state and federal legislation. It is important to protect the animal’s habitat and breeding grounds to ensure the survival of the species. Taking an animal from its natural habitat and exposing it to unfamiliar and stressful environments can have detrimental impacts on its health and well-being.