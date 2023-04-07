CBSE 2024 boards to have revamped assessment scheme; Class 10 exams to include 50% MCQs

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to revamp the assessment scheme for the Class 10 and 12 board exams that will be conducted in 2024, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommendations. The new scheme will introduce additional Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and reduce the weightage for questions that require short or long answers.

Joseph Emanuel, Director, CBSE (Academics), explained that the changes in the examination and assessment practices for the academic session 2023-24 will align assessment to competency-focused education. He stated, ‘in the forthcoming session, a greater number of Competency Based Questions or questions that assess application of concepts in real-life situations will be part of the question paper.’

For Class 10 exams, 50% of the questions will be competency-based MCQs, case-based questions, source-based integrated questions, or any other type. The weightage for objective questions will now necessarily be MCQs with 20% weightage, while the weightage for short answer and long answer type questions has been reduced to 30% from 40% last year.

In Class 12, 40% of the questions will be competency focused. The weightage for objective questions will be 20%, while the weightage for short answer and long answer type questions has been reduced to 40% from 50% last year.

Emanuel added that the changes might only be limited to the 2023-24 academic session as the board exams are likely to be reformed next year with the introduction of the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The NEP 2020 emphasizes the need to move from rote learning to learning that focuses on developing students’ creative and critical thinking capacities.