Experts predict COVID fourth wave improbable, anticipate peak in 20 days

The recent surge in COVID cases has sparked concerns in the national capital, given the disruption caused by the last three waves. However, experts believe that this surge is mild and not indicative of a new wave, and may subside by the second week of April.

Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Founder and Director of the Ujala Cygnus Hospitals, explained that the pattern of the virus is the same as it was three months ago, and that people are going to hospitals for fear of influenza, and their COVID tests are turning out positive. He added, ‘Regarding the cases of COVID-19 in India, it is impossible to say anything about any date as of now.’

Dr. Raghuwinder Parashar, a COVID expert, stated that understanding differences in virus patterns from past waves is crucial for developing measures to prevent infections. He predicted that the peak of this surge should come within 15 to 20 days, followed by a decline.

Dr. Jugal Kishore, Professor and Head of the Department of Community Medicine at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, noted that while the number of cases is increasing, the pace is slow and not highly infectious. He added, ‘Peak with the Omicron variant should come within 1-1.6 months to cover any dense population. This Omicron variant is XBB 1.16 not going to give any wave effect. Omicron wave was of short duration and high peak, but subsequent variants have not given any high wave.’