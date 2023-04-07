Prithviraj’s highly-anticipated ‘Aadujeevitham’ trailer initially leaked, later officially unveiled.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s highly-anticipated movie ‘Aadujeevitham’ has recently released its trailer. However, the trailer first made its way onto the internet in a preview version, which was not the official release. Prithviraj himself later shared the official trailer on social media with a message explaining that it was not meant to be leaked online. He added, ‘The AADUJEEVITHAM, The GOAT LIFE (unfinished, work in progress) trailer meant exclusively for various festivals around the world. Hope you like what you see.’

The movie is based on Benyamin’s award-winning novel of the same name and marks director Blessy’s return to the industry. The trailer showcases an action-packed survival drama, and the highlight of it is Prithviraj’s incredible transformation. The music for the film has been composed by Academy Award winner AR Rahman. Fans can expect the movie to release in theaters later this year.