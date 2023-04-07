Shah Rukh Khan beats Lionel Messi in reader poll for world’s most influential person

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the Badshah of Bollywood, is a renowned Indian actor who has entertained audiences for almost three decades with his diverse range of movies. In 2023, he delivered one of the biggest hits of the year, Pathaan, and has now added another achievement to his list. He has won the 2023 TIME100 reader poll, which allows readers to vote for individuals they believe deserve a spot on TIME’s annual list of the most influential people.

According to the publication, more than 1.2 million votes were cast, and SRK secured 4% of the vote, beating notable names from various fields like athlete Serena Williams, actor Michelle Yeoh, football player Lionel Messi, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In response to this news, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude, saying, ‘It’s a great honor to be recognized as the winner of the TIME100 reader poll. This wouldn’t have been possible without the love and support of my fans who have always been my driving force. I share this victory with them, and I hope to continue inspiring and entertaining them in the years to come.’