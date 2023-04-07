Vice President subtly criticizes Rahul Gandhi in speech.

In a speech delivered on Friday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar indirectly criticized Rahul Gandhi over comments made during his visit to London. Dhankhar emphasized that tarnishing India’s image abroad is unacceptable. He expressed his displeasure over the alleged remarks made overseas to tarnish the image of India and its democratic institutions.

During the event, which marked the birth anniversary of social reformer Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Dhankhar invoked the Swami’s quote about independence and resistance to foreign rule. He also spoke about India’s economic growth, pointing out that it is now the fifth largest economy in the world and predicted to be the third largest by the end of the decade.

The vice president further emphasized the need to promote Sanskrit in the country, saying that it is the mother of all languages and cannot be allowed to perish. Yoga proponent Ramdev also spoke at the event, praising Swami Dayanand for his resistance to compromise on anything wrong and expressing his views against anything he found wrong, regardless of where it came from.