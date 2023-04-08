New HAL production line launched

Defence Scretary Giridhar Aramane inaugurated the third LCA production line and handed over the 100th Sukhoi-30 MKI ROH (Repair and Overhaul) aircraft to the Indian Air Force on Friday, a significant step towards expediting the delivery of the indigenously manufactured Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

CB Ananthakrishnan, CMD of HAL, said of the new facility, The new production line will enable the company to increase LCA MK1A production capacity from 16 to 24 aircraft per year. In Bengaluru, HAL has already established two LCA manufacturing facilities. In the presence of HAL CMD Ananthakrishnan and other senior officials, Saket Chaturvedi, CEO (MiG Complex), handed over the Signal Out Certificate (SOC) of the 100th ROH aircraft to Air Vice Marshal Sarin, VSM. The Defence Secretary praised HAL for taking on the challenge of establishing a ROH facility for the Su-30 MKI as well as a new production line for LCA manufacturing. HAL plans to reduce the dependency on original equipment manufacturers (OEM) by indigenising the majority of components required for ROH within the next 3-5 years, HAL said in its statement.