NHAI Sukhad Yatra app is being updated with new features

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to update Sukhad Yatra, a mobile application (App) that provides road quality information and allows highway users to report any accident or pothole on the road. The updated version is expected to include a slew of new features, such as information on fuel stations, rest stops, hospitals, banks, and police stations along the highways, as well as details on key stretches — motorways and state highways. The updated app will also provide information on traffic accidents, road under-maintenance, and blind spots.

According to officials, the plan is to upgrade the Sukhad Yatra mobile app into a world-class unified platform for highway users in India for road-related information or services, with a strong in-built highway grievance redressal and escalation mechanism. The app will also assist in locating parking facilities, driver dormitories, miner workshops for repair, air filling stations, spare parts shops, helipads for emergency evacuation, tourist sites, and weather forecast facilities. It will be able to check the status of roadblocks or accidents between the source (origin station of the journey) and destination in real time. Another mechanism for alerting or notifying users if they exceed the prescribed speed limit is also proposed. The parliamentary standing committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture recently recommended expanding the mobile application’s services and improving the complaint escalation and redressal mechanisms.