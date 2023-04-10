Gigantic 100-year-old tree uprooted by storm kills 7 in Maharashtra temple

Tragedy struck at Babuji Maharaj temple in Paras village of Maharashtra’s Akola district on Sunday, as a massive 100-year-old tree uprooted during heavy wind and rains, falling on a tin shed where people had gathered for the ‘maha aarti’. The incident claimed the lives of seven people, while 23 others were injured, with five of them seriously.

The district administration rushed police and disaster management authorities to the spot, who immediately began the rescue operation. Speaking on the incident, a local official said, ‘After receiving information, police and district disaster management authorities rushed the spot and started the rescue operation.’ The injured were rushed to Akola general hospital for medical assistance.