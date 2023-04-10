MA Baby: RSS delusional to think they can secure Christian votes

In a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), M A Baby, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo, accused the Hindu organization of insulting the Christian community in Kerala. In a social media post, Baby accused the RSS of perpetrating communal attacks against minorities in India and attempting to deceive the public during elections. ‘The RSS, which is behind all the communal attacks against minorities in India, plasters a fake smile on their face when elections come, thinking the people are naive enough to fall for their scam. All these antics are as good as insulting the Christian community,’ he said.

Moreover, Baby argued that if the RSS believes that visiting Christian homes on Easter will secure their votes, they are delusional. ‘There is no doubt that people belonging to all religions in Kerala consider the RSS intolerant and uncooperative,’ he stated. Baby’s comments echo the sentiments of many critics who view the RSS’s attempts to reach out to the Christian community in Kerala with skepticism.