Ravi Shastri Confers Stamp of Excellence on CSK Skipper MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerged victorious over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ‘El Clasico’ of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, with Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ravindra Jadeja being the standout performers. However, it was CSK skipper MS Dhoni who silently strategized the downfall of the 5-time champions. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri praised the way Dhoni used his bowlers, crafting the perfect strategy against MI’s batters. ‘MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner and Jadeja against Mumbai Indians batters. He knew that on such wickets these two can turn the tide, and that is why he showed more confidence in them,’ said Ravi Shastri on Star Sports.

CSK’s bowlers, especially Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja, were the chief wicket-takers against MI, taking 2 and 3 wickets respectively, which helped to restrict the visitors to just 157 runs. Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant spell of 3/20 and Mitchell Santner’s impressive performance of 2/28 played a vital role in the victory of CSK.

In their innings, MI got off to a good start, cruising at 61/1 in six overs after the powerplay. But CSK’s spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, and pacer Tushar Deshpande crushed MI’s batting line-up. With the exception of Ishan Kishan and Tim David, MI’s exciting, star-studded line-up fell flat. Stars like Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, and Suryakumar Yadav failed to fire, and MI could only put up 157/8 in their 20 overs.

In the chase of 158, after the early loss of Devon Conway for a duck, Ajinkya Rahane took charge and lit up the Wankhede Stadium with his 61 off 27 balls, with seven fours and three sixes. Supporting knocks from Ruturaj Gaikwad (40*), Shivam Dube (28), and Ambati Rayadu helped CSK chase the target in 18.1 overs.

With this win, CSK has moved up to fourth position in the points table, having won two out of three matches played so far. On the other hand, MI is in eighth position in the points table, having lost both of their games so far.