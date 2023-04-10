SC Rejects Plea Alleging Unfairness of Congress 2019 Manifesto

A petition to declare the Congress manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as unfair and against the Model Code of Conduct has been dismissed by the Supreme Court. The bench, including Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, called the plea ‘misconceived’ and ‘devoid of any merit.’

The hearing on the plea was deferred earlier in February 2020 after one of the co-petitioners was not allowed to argue in person. Adarsh Kumar Agrawal and Dr. Seema Jain filed the plea, seeking directions to declare the Congress manifesto as ‘unfair and against the model code of conduct’ and take appropriate action against the party in accordance with the law.